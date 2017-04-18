Fugitive of Week wanted on narcotics parole violation

A 55-year-old man wanted on parole violations for narcotics charges is the New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service in Concord. The District of New Hampshire - New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force has been requested to assist in the location and arrest of Perez, who was last known to be living in Northwood, where he has ties to family, friends and associates throughout the area.

