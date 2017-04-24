Fugitive of Week considered armed and dangerous
A man considered armed and dangerous is this week's New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service in Concord. Larry Garneau, 33, is wanted on parole violations on the original charge of theft of a firearm, the press release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Jutras Construction - FOUND GUILTY IN F...
|Apr 21
|AARP
|1
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr 1
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar '17
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar '17
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar '17
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC