Flooding a concern on 2 rivers in northern New England

The National Weather Service says the rapid snowmelt is going to cause minor flooding on the Kennebec River in Maine and on the Connecticut River that separates New Hampshire and Vermont. Meteorologist Eric Sinsabaugh said the Kennebec was already at flood stage Wednesday morning and that the Connecticut was to reach flood stage later in the day.

