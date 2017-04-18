Durgin Block parking garage update includes glass tower staircases NEW
Staircases on either side of the Durgin Block parking garage in Concord are proposed to be replaced with eye-catching glass towers as one aspect of the $4.6 million plan to repair the aging structure. The architectural and engineering firm for the project, the Concord-based H.L. Turner Group, submitted designs for planning board review and public hearing Wednesday, which revealed the concept to enliven the existing rusty stairs.
