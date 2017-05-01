Downtown: Arts Fest a - supersized' version of a busy Concord Saturday NEW

Main Street Project Crews from Severino Construction will return to Main Street this week between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.They'll complete streetscape work related to the underground utility project, punch list items and repairs to crosswalks o With more than 20 events on the docket for Saturday's Capital Arts Fest, it may seem like the festival's designers pulled out all the stops to make it happen. But organizers said it's easier than it looks to pull together a citywide arts festival in Concord, because on any given springtime Saturday, there's so much going on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.