Concord Town Crier for April 9, 2017

The Penacook Historical Society's monthly potluck supper will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Rolfe House, 11 Penacook St. The program "History Stitched by Women: Penacook's Bicentennial Quilt" will follow at 7 p.m. with Lianne Keary, sponsored by Concord 250 as part of the Concord Chats series. In 1976, 27 members of the Penacook Women's Club created a quilt for the Bicentennial; come and hear and share stories about this quilt and the women who created it.

Concord, NH

