Concord Town Crier for April 23, 2017

Saturday Read more: Concord Monitor

Concord Grange 322 will meet Monday night at 7 p.m. for its 40th annual Community Recognition Awards and Grange Membership Awards at the I.B.E.W. Hall, 48 Airport Road. This meeting is open to the public with refreshments being served.

