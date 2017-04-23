Concord Town Crier for April 23, 2017
Concord Grange 322 will meet Monday night at 7 p.m. for its 40th annual Community Recognition Awards and Grange Membership Awards at the I.B.E.W. Hall, 48 Airport Road. This meeting is open to the public with refreshments being served.
