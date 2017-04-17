Concord school board decides to shield vote on a teacher's firing from public NEW

Six members of the Concord School Board voted together on Feb. 16 to fire Lori Fosdick, a Broken Ground School teacher accused of improperly restraining a special-needs student. The Monitor learned through its reporting that the six who agreed with the superintendent's recommendation were Clint Cogswell, Maureen Redmond-Scura, Jim Richards, Jennifer Patterson, Tom Croteau and Nathan Fennessy.

