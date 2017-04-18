Concord boy fights for hemophilia awareness
On March 31, Sen. Chuck Morse presented a proclamation to New Hampshire residents with disorders and health care providers from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center that officially declared March as Bleeding Disorders Awareness New Hampshire. This is the first time this has ever happened.
