Chamber of Commerce announces 2017 Pinnacle Award recipients
The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the recipients of the Chamber's 2017 Pinnacle Awards. Each year the Chamber presents Pinnacle Awards to recognize businesses and individuals who have demonstrated professional excellence and commitment to the Chamber and the community.
