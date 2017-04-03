Aroma Joe's will replace old KFC on Loudon Road in Concord NEW

Aroma Joe's will replace old KFC on L...

Aroma Joe's will replace old KFC on Loudon Road in Concord

The empty, old KFC on Loudon Road in Concord is being converted into an Aroma Joe's coffee shop and drive-thru. After the chicken chain franchise closed in August, the 135 Loudon Road property was sold for $600,000 in mid-November to a real estate investment and holding company, according to city records.

