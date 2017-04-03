Aroma Joe's will replace old KFC on Loudon Road in Concord NEW
The empty, old KFC on Loudon Road in Concord is being converted into an Aroma Joe's coffee shop and drive-thru. After the chicken chain franchise closed in August, the 135 Loudon Road property was sold for $600,000 in mid-November to a real estate investment and holding company, according to city records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Sat
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar 21
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar 18
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC