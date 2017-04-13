America's Got Talent's Tape Face to Appear at the Cca on 5/21
Capitol Center for the Arts will host America's Got Talent's Season 11 finalist TAPE FACE on Sunday, May 21 at 7pm. TAPE FACE uses simple, clever and charming humor to satisfy the hunger of an inner child that must be fed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Epsom firefighter sues town for retaliation aft... (Sep '15)
|Apr 1
|Flamike
|5
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar 21
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar 18
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar '17
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC