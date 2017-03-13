Voters show in the snow NEW
Tuesday's storm may have made history by convincing dozens of towns to postpone ballot voting for the first time, but it still didn't stop plenty of hearty New England souls from going to polls. In Henniker, so many voters showed up that officials ran out of ballots and had to make more copies on the fly, while Hopkinton's turnout exceeded a record set last March.
