UNH Scientists Launch Project to Asse...

UNH Scientists Launch Project to Assess Invasive Plants

Researchers at the University of New Hampshire are launching a project to evaluate the threat of invasive plant species to the state's forests. Non-native species like burning bush, glossy buckthorn, and multiflora rose account for about a third of all plants in the state.

