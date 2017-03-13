Towns delay annual meetings due to st...

Towns delay annual meetings due to storm - " and Salisbury delays its voting, too NEW

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

If you planned on attending a traditional town or school district meeting Tuesday night you might want to check again: Most are being delayed due to the snowstorm - and Salisbury has gone so far as to also delay its ballot voting for races. "I don't want someone endangering themselves to come out in a foot of snow to cast a vote for the cemetery trustee," said Salisbury Town Moderator John Herbert on Monday morning, as he was busy putting up notices around town about the delay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12) Sun David 12
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb 13 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan '17 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan '17 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Merrimack County was issued at March 14 at 2:43PM EDT

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,190 • Total comments across all topics: 279,546,013

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC