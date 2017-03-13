Towns delay annual meetings due to storm - " and Salisbury delays its voting, too NEW
If you planned on attending a traditional town or school district meeting Tuesday night you might want to check again: Most are being delayed due to the snowstorm - and Salisbury has gone so far as to also delay its ballot voting for races. "I don't want someone endangering themselves to come out in a foot of snow to cast a vote for the cemetery trustee," said Salisbury Town Moderator John Herbert on Monday morning, as he was busy putting up notices around town about the delay.
