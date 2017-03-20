Town meeting voters tweak new laws allowing - in-law apartments' across N.H. NEW
In-law apartments are outlaws no longer, thanks to a change tucked into town meeting ballots around the area that may produce some new housing options throughout New Hampshire. "This could bring a lot more 'apartments' into the market, but each community is going to feel this in a different way," said Linda Smith, land use administrator in Northwood.
