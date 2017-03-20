Town meeting voters tweak new laws al...

Town meeting voters tweak new laws allowing - in-law apartments' across N.H. NEW

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

In-law apartments are outlaws no longer, thanks to a change tucked into town meeting ballots around the area that may produce some new housing options throughout New Hampshire. "This could bring a lot more 'apartments' into the market, but each community is going to feel this in a different way," said Linda Smith, land use administrator in Northwood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I want to meet tou Sat Ben Dellafranca 1
Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12) Mar 12 David 12
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan '17 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan '17 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,712 • Total comments across all topics: 279,692,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC