The Latest: New England to get a bit less snow than forecast
The storm expected Friday night in Maine and New Hampshire will bring snow through much of April Fools' Day, which is Saturday. The National Weather Service says some places, including higher terrain between Nashua and Keene in New Hampshire, could see a foot of snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar 21
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar 18
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC