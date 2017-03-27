Thanks for a fun - Mickey Luau'
The New England College Event Management Class would like to thank the contributors who helped make our event, "Mickey's Birthday Luau at the Y," a success. This event was held for foster and adoptive children of the Division of Children, Youth and Families and refugee children from the Ascentria Care Alliance.
