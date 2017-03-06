Speakeasy-themed bar coming to Concord is an offshoot of Nashua's Codex NEW
The front door acts as a time warp, hurtling the patron back almost a century to when he'd need to go underground to buy a drink. But in keeping with the clandestine nature of speakeasies during Prohibition, the customers of Codex in Nashua need to know the trick to get inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 13
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan '17
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC