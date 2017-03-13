Scottish music for Tartan Day

Scottish music for Tartan Day

Just in time for Tartan Day, the Monadnock Center welcomes the Strathspey and Reel Society of New Hampshire for a concert in Bass Hall on Sunday, April 2 at 3 p.m. The Strathspey and Reel Society, New Hampshire's extraordinary Scottish music ensemble, will provide an afternoon filled with the sounds of fiddles, flutes, guitars, percussion, piano and more. Tickets are $18 The Strathspey and Reel Society of New Hampshire was founded in 1988 to encourage the learning and preservation of traditional Scottish music.

