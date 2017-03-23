Science on a Sphere gets new home at Buttonwood Park Zoo

A few kids walking through the Wildlife Education Center peeked through the narrow window on the door, catching a glimpse of the illuminated Science on a Sphere in the dark classroom. Unfortunately, they have to wait to see it up close until the public unveiling and open house on April 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thanks to a permanent loan from UMass Dartmouth and fundraising efforts, the Science on a Sphere which used to be at the Ocean Explorium downtown has been installed at the Buttonwood Park Zoo.

