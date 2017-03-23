Science on a Sphere gets new home at Buttonwood Park Zoo
A few kids walking through the Wildlife Education Center peeked through the narrow window on the door, catching a glimpse of the illuminated Science on a Sphere in the dark classroom. Unfortunately, they have to wait to see it up close until the public unveiling and open house on April 13 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thanks to a permanent loan from UMass Dartmouth and fundraising efforts, the Science on a Sphere which used to be at the Ocean Explorium downtown has been installed at the Buttonwood Park Zoo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Mar 22
|Charles Dorgan
|8
|truth about the jews and israel
|Mar 21
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar 18
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC