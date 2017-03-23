Residents push back against Concord school budget NEW

Residents push back against Concord s...

Concord school board members got an earful from the public at the second hearing on their $79.5 million budget proposal Wednesday night. Residents said they came to push back against the board's tentative decision to not include an expansion to full-day kindergarten in next year's budget.

