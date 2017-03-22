Prosecutors allege Concord girl was physically abused leading up to her death NEW

A former Boscawen man accused of killing his 3-year-old daughter last March physically abused her for months before her death from massive internal bleeding, prosecutors told a judge Tuesday. State prosecutors laid out a lengthy case against Bureau at a probable cause hearing in Concord District Court on Tuesday, saying Bureau was the only person who was home baby-sitting Jayleah in Concord on March 15, 2016, the day she died.

