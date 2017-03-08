Plan to revive Concord Steam would fizzle under bill Senate committee approves NEW
The hopes of the energy company Green City Power to revive Concord Steam will be dashed if a Senate committee's recommendation holds. In a 2-1 vote Wednesday, with two absent members, the Capital Budget Committee amended and approved House Bill 368, which authorizes the state to decommission Concord Steam and find replacement heating sources for the 25 state-owned buildings it serves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 13
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan '17
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC