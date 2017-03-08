Plan to revive Concord Steam would fi...

Plan to revive Concord Steam would fizzle under bill Senate committee approves NEW

17 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

The hopes of the energy company Green City Power to revive Concord Steam will be dashed if a Senate committee's recommendation holds. In a 2-1 vote Wednesday, with two absent members, the Capital Budget Committee amended and approved House Bill 368, which authorizes the state to decommission Concord Steam and find replacement heating sources for the 25 state-owned buildings it serves.

Read more at Concord Monitor.

Concord, NH

