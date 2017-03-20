PHOTOS: Kids hit the range for the fi...

PHOTOS: Kids hit the range for the first day of golf at Beaver Meadow in Concord NEW

Four-year-old Grace Davis gets ready to swing at the Beaver Meadow golf range Monday, March 20, to celebrate spring in spite of the snow on the range. Her father, Phil, is the golf pro at the 18-hole course in Concord, and he said it felt great to get out in the fresh air and hit some balls.

