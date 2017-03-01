PHOTOS: Faith on the fly: - Ash Stop' kicks off Lent NEW

Father Christian Tutor of All Saints Anglican Church in Concord at the 'Ash Stop' for the church's Ministry on the Move program at City Plaza in front of the State House Wednesday. Father Christian Tutor of All Saints' Anglican Church applies the ashes to Diana Doherty of Hill, New Hampshire at City Plaza in front of the State House at the church's 'Ash Stop.'

