Petition would seek reduced sentence for Pamela Smart

In a Monday, March 18, 1991 file photo, Pamela Smart answers questions from the defense in her murder conspiracy trial in Rockingham County Superior Court in Exeter, N.H. Advocates for Pamela Smart, who's serving a life sentence for plotting with her teenage lover to kill her husband, say they are planning to file a petition seeking a reduced sentence.

