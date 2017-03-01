NHDOT announces E-ZPass changes

NHDOT announces E-ZPass changes

Thursday Mar 2 Read more: Foster's Daily Democrat

New Hampshire E-ZPass customers will soon have a new Customer Service Center in Concord. The transition to a new vendor for New Hampshire E-ZPass will result in the following: · Transponders and Tolls will operate and it will be business as usual for motorists on the New Hampshire Turnpikes and everywhere E-ZPass is accepted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Foster's Daily Democrat.

