NH assesses its 3 biggest insurers; report evaluates services for addiction treatment

Read more: Nashua Telegraph

New Hampshire's three biggest health insurers are largely in compliance in covering treatment for alcohol and drug addiction, and are committed to making changes when needed, state regulators said Thursday. The Department of Insurance began reviewing Anthem, Cigna and Harvard Pilgrim in November 2015 amid a growing opioid crisis across the state and concerns raised by providers and patients about access to treatment services.

