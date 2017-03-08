New Hampshire plan for scanners in pr...

New Hampshire plan for scanners in prisons hits road block

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

This June 17, 2016, file photo shows the guard tower at the New Hampshire state prison in Concord, N.H. State lawmakers approved the installation of full-body scanners for the state's prisons, billed as one of the best ways to halt the influx of drugs. But a in March 2017, about a year after approval, machines have yet to be installed in any penitentiaries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12) 23 hr David 12
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb 13 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan '17 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan '17 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Merrimack County was issued at March 13 at 8:08AM EDT

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,182 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC