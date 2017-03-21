New breakfast-lunch restaurant coming to Dover
A popular breakfast and lunch restaurant with three locations in the state will launch a fourth site in the building formerly occupied by Uno's Pizzeria & Grill on Indian Brook Road. Tucker's, which operates locations in Hooksett, New London and Concord, was first launched in 2014.
