National Tour of PIPPIN Flies to the Capitol Center for the Arts

Experience the thrilling 2013 Tony Award-winning musical PIPPIN at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday, May 11 at 7:30pm. This show tells the story of a young prince on a death-defying journey to find meaning in his existence.

