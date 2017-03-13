Letter: Support HB 574
I am writing this letter in support of HB 574, which would increase the tax credit program administered by the New Hampshire Community Development Finance Authority from the current level of $5 million to $10 million. This program is a vital support to local nonprofit causes, providing an incentive for businesses to direct funding to a cause they support.
