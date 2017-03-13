Letter: Concord sticks it to seniors

In Nick Reid's story about Betty Hoadley's pedagogic 30-minute public comment at Concord's school committee meeting , committee members struggled to justify this ongoing city-wide war on Concord's senior citizen homeowners living on fixed incomes. It's the classic "the ends justify the means" excuse that should frighten everyone.

