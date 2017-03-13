Letter: Citizens must remain eng

In Concord, as many as 40 bills addressing state election laws were filed at the State House making this a prominent issue even before President Donald Trump made the unsubstantiated claim that thousands of people were bused into the state from Massachusetts and voted illegally. Several related House bills have been recently put on hold while state Senator Regina Birdsell and others worked to produce an amendment to state Senate Bill 3 that has been described as an all-encompassing plan to limit voter participation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monadnock Ledger-Transcript.