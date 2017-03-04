Late winter cold snap hits New England
According to the National Weather Service, the mercury plunged to 19 degrees Friday afternoon in Boston , and temperatures of just 13 degrees were registered in Concord, New Hampshire and Portland, Maine . The state of Connecticut issued its severe cold weather protocol to assure that adequate space would be available in shelters for those who need it.
