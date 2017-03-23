Last day of classes in Concord is Jun...

Last day of classes in Concord is June 16, totaling 174 instruction days in school year NEW

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Concord Monitor

With six snow days, and five delayed openings in Concord this school year, parents may have thought classes would go into late June. It turns out, the last day of school in Concord will be June 16, two days later than scheduled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Mar 22 Charles Dorgan 8
truth about the jews and israel Mar 21 Rynocity 2
I want to meet tou Mar 18 Ben Dellafranca 1
Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12) Mar 12 David 12
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb '17 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan '17 Perp Has Insane L... 1
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,346 • Total comments across all topics: 279,811,107

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC