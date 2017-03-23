Last day of classes in Concord is June 16, totaling 174 instruction days in school year NEW
With six snow days, and five delayed openings in Concord this school year, parents may have thought classes would go into late June. It turns out, the last day of school in Concord will be June 16, two days later than scheduled.
