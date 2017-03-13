Kushners make $4 billion deal with Ch...

Kushners make $4 billion deal with Chinese firm, raising eyebrows

A company owned by the family of US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is set to receive more than $400 million from a Chinese firm that is investing in its Manhattan office tower, Bloomberg reported Monday. The Kushner Companies deal with Anbang Insurance Group for the property at 666 Fifth Avenue is worth $4 billion, with real estate experts calling it an unusually favorable deal for the Kushners, the report said.

