It's not the first time a blizzard an...

It's not the first time a blizzard and town meeting day have coincided NEW

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Concord Monitor

New Hampshire state and town officials are busy preparing for what could be one of the biggest storms of the year, which is coinciding with the day voters across the state head to the polls. Over the years, New Hampshire has been hit with multiple snowstorms on or around town meeting day, according to National Weather Service data.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12) Mar 12 David 12
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb 13 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan '17 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan '17 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Merrimack County was issued at March 14 at 8:11PM EDT

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC