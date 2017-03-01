Homeless man indicted on 46 charges alleging rape of Concord boy NEW
A homeless man who was first convicted of sexual assault in 1993 videotaped himself raping a 6-year-old boy in 2015 in Concord, according to dozens of indictments handed up by a grand jury last month. Gary Chalifoux, 45, was indicted in February at the Merrimack County Superior Court on 46 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, felonious sexual assault, manufacture of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 13
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb 8
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan '17
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
|New owners plan to bring closed general store b...
|Nov '16
|Millette
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC