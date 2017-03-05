Historic Orford 'Ridge House' Has New...

Historic Orford 'Ridge House' Has New Owners

One of Orford's seven stately "Ridge Houses" has been sold to a couple who bought the property sight unseen and plan extensive renovations to revive it. This Feb. 25, 2017, photo shows the Rogers House, an historic ridge house on Main Street in Orford, N.H. The couple who bought the property sight-unseen is moving from Miami in March 2017 and plan extensive renovations to revive the 200-year-old house, considered one of the outstanding examples of rural federal residential architecture in the United States.

