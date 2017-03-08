Girls as young as 13 can still get married in New Hampshire
A bill to raise the minimum age from 13 to 18 was killed Thursday in the New Hampshire Statehouse. There was plenty of support from the public, but lawmakers decided to let the century-old law still stand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|18 hr
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 13
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan '17
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC