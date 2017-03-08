Girls as young as 13 can still get ma...

Girls as young as 13 can still get married in New Hampshire

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

A bill to raise the minimum age from 13 to 18 was killed Thursday in the New Hampshire Statehouse. There was plenty of support from the public, but lawmakers decided to let the century-old law still stand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Concord Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12) 18 hr David 12
News Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10) Feb 13 Itsbeentolong 345
the music thread (Mar '12) Feb '17 Watchdog 24
News He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a... Jan '17 Perp Has Insane L... 1
warrant articles 8 & 10 Jan '17 cattus 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
EBTedge problems (Dec '14) Dec '16 donnaday 7
See all Concord Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Concord Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Merrimack County was issued at March 13 at 8:08AM EDT

Concord Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Concord Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Concord, NH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,079 • Total comments across all topics: 279,517,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC