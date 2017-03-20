Fugitive of Week surrenders in Nashua

New Hampshire "Fugitive of the Week” Wesley Follansbee, 33, was arrested Thursday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Nashua, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals service in Concord. Follansbee was wanted on a Belknap County arrest warrant for failure to appear on charges of sales of a controlled drug - methamphetamine and heroin, as well as possession of methamphetamine.

