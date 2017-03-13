Fugitive of Week said to have violent tendencies
A 33-year-old man the U.S. Marshals Service said has "violent tendencies" is this week's New Hampshire Fugitive of the Week, according to a press release from the U.S. Marsha's office in Concord. Wesley David Follansbee is wanted on warrant out of the Belknap County Sheriff's Office for failing to appear on charges of the sale of controlled drugs methamphetamine, heroin and for the possession of methamphetamine.
