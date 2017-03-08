Former Concord school board member sp...

Former Concord school board member speaks against full-day kindergarten NEW

In a last-minute plea Monday, a former longtime Concord School Board official urged the current board that now is not the time to begin spending more money each year offering full-day kindergarten with other pressing needs at hand. Betty Hoadley told the board in a pedagogic 30-minute public comment that the school district's taxes have steadily increased for a total of 35 percent over five years.

