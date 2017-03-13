Fifteen families affected as apartment fire in Concord causes - heavy damage' NEW
Fifteen families were forced to flee their homes after an overnight fire broke out at an apartment building at 4 Garvins Falls Road in Concord. Firefighters from around the region responded to the Farmhouse Apartments fire after residents smelled smoke about 11:48 p.m. and started to evacuate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Concord Monitor.
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Sun
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb 13
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan '17
|cattus
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|EBTedge problems (Dec '14)
|Dec '16
|donnaday
|7
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC