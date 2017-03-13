Fifteen families affected as apartment fire in Concord causes - heavy damage' NEW

Fifteen families affected as apartmen...

Fifteen families affected as apartment fire in Concord causes heavy damage

Fifteen families were forced to flee their homes after an overnight fire broke out at an apartment building at 4 Garvins Falls Road in Concord. Firefighters from around the region responded to the Farmhouse Apartments fire after residents smelled smoke about 11:48 p.m. and started to evacuate.

