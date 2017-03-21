Despite executive order blocks, Ascen...

Despite executive order blocks, Ascentria forced to cut positions as refugee arrivals slow NEW

Ascentria Care Alliance's Concord office has trimmed its staff by one-third as a result of President Donald Trump's two executive orders halting refugee admissions to the United States for 120 days. While supporters of Trump see this as part of the process of putting "America First," those opposed to the measures worry not only about the impact on refugees, but America's future as a welcoming, safe haven.

