Despite executive order blocks, Ascentria forced to cut positions as refugee arrivals slow NEW
Ascentria Care Alliance's Concord office has trimmed its staff by one-third as a result of President Donald Trump's two executive orders halting refugee admissions to the United States for 120 days. While supporters of Trump see this as part of the process of putting "America First," those opposed to the measures worry not only about the impact on refugees, but America's future as a welcoming, safe haven.
|truth about the jews and israel
|4 hr
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar 18
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan '17
|cattus
|1
