Designs unveiled for new superior court, White Park skate house NEW
Architectural renderings developed by C.N. Carley Associates of Concord depict the planned replacement for the Merrimack County Superior Court. Designs by the H.L. Turner Group of Concord depict the skate house and surrounding grounds at White Park in Concord.
