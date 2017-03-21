Democrats: Trump & The GOP Have Rejected Bipartisanship
Senator Jeanne Shaheen delivered this week's Democratic Weekly Address, discussing bipartisanship and the Republican leadership's efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act. "Hello, I'm Jeanne Shaheen, Senator from New Hampshire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at My Mother Lode.
Comments
Add your comments below
Concord Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|truth about the jews and israel
|15 hr
|Rynocity
|2
|I want to meet tou
|Mar 18
|Ben Dellafranca
|1
|Pittsfield, nh police fail to assist in Stolen ... (Sep '12)
|Mar 12
|David
|12
|Search continues for N.H. guard missing for 10 ... (Apr '10)
|Feb '17
|Itsbeentolong
|345
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Feb '17
|Watchdog
|24
|He home-schooled his 7 kids. Now hea s tapped a...
|Jan '17
|Perp Has Insane L...
|1
|warrant articles 8 & 10
|Jan '17
|cattus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Concord Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC