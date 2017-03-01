Concord to ban heavy trucks from nearly 50 streets during thaw
Concord plans to ban 9-ton trucks from portions of nearly 50 city streets beginning next week and lasting as long as a month. Spurred by the warm weather, which thaws the frozen ground beneath asphalt, the city will post signs on the affected roads Monday to protect them from being damaged by heavy vehicles.
